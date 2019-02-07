



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a sea of mud along Arlington Avenue in the city’s Allentown section after a landslide began coming down a steep hill Wednesday evening.

City leaders sent out an engineering team Thursday to assess the situation and determine if they need to close Arlington Avenue due to the shifting hillside.

A steady stream of water is coming down the hill behind the road, bringing down large amounts of mud and debris from the backyards up above on McLain Street.

The city’s Chief Operations Officer Guy Costa said crews need to determine the source of the water and whether its from the street above, a mine, broken pipe or a spring.

“I’m amazed,” said Tracey Thomas, resident. “It’s not like it wasn’t going to happen. It was going to happen.”

KDKA talked to Thomas just hours after the slide began and police officers filled her street. She said she thinks it all stems from a years-long problem regarding the retaining wall.

“When they re-did Arlington Avenue, they didn’t build the wall up high enough to contain the hillside,” said Thomas.

She fears that the slide will not just take out the two homes directly below her street, but also create a domino effect down the street.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority began its investigation early Thursday to try to determine if one of its lines is broken and causing the steady flow of water.

The “road closed” signs are at the ready on the sidewalk, and the tenants of at least two out of three of the homes are now finding a new place to stay.

“As long as the roadways safe, it will be open, but if there’s a situation where the hillside moves, we’ll have to close down Arlington,” said Costa.