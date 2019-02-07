  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Domestic Dispute, Pittsburgh Steelers


MIAMI (KDKA) — According to his attorney, Antonio Brown is suing for custody of his daughter following domestic abuse allegations.

Brown was at the center of attention this week after reports surfaced that Brown was accused of domestic violence.

The mother of Brown’s daughter submitted the complaint to Hollywood Florida Police last month.

Police say Brown allegedly pushed Wiltrice Jackson to the ground causing minor injuries. The report said the dispute was over reimbursement for the child’s haircut. Brown was never arrested because the police were not called the day of the incident and Jackson eventually wanted to cancel the report.

In an email, Brown’s lawyer Darren Heitner confirmed with KDKA-TV that the receiver is suing for custody of his daughter.

The daughter is one of five children that Brown has to three separate women, including Jackson.

