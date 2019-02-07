



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Diocese of Pittsburgh says they have received an allegation of sexual abuse against a priest who died more than 10 years ago.

According to the diocese, Father John O’Brien, who died in 2004, is accused of sexually abusing a minor in the mid-1960s when he was a Christian Brother teaching at Central Catholic High School. At that time, his religious name was Brother Firmilian John, FSC.

O’Brien was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Pittsburgh in 1975.

The Diocese says this is the first allegation the diocese or the Christian Brothers have received against O’Brien.

Alumni of Central Catholic and the parishes where O’Brien served as a priest are being informed of the allegations.

The allegation has also been reported to the District Attorney.

