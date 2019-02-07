



BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) – A deputy emergency services director in West Virginia has been fired after a photo posted on social media about a proposed border wall drew outrage.

The Raleigh County Office of Emergency Services says in a news release that deputy director Mark Wilson was fired Thursday, days after he had been suspended.

Wilson’s Facebook post shows a photo of a man in front of decapitated heads on a wall. The caption reads, “Be thankful Donald Trump is building the wall! Mine would look more like this.” The photo shows the heads of people who are dark skinned and of non-European descent.

Trump has requested $5.7 billion to build about 235 miles (375 kilometers) of steel barriers along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Wilson didn’t respond to a request for comment.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)