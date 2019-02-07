  • KDKA TVOn Air

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — A police officer’s wife is trying to raise money for a local police department’s K-9 unit.

Officer Jim Ilgenfritz and his K-9 Max work for the Homestead Borough Police Department.

Officer Ilgenfritz’s wife has set up a GoFundMe page because the special police cruiser they use broke down.

She says the borough doesn’t have the money to fix it right now, so K-9 Max hasn’t been able to go to work for several weeks.

They’d like to raise enough money to cover the repairs, and any money they raise after that will go directly to the Homestead K-9 program.

If you would like to donate, visit the GoFundMe page at this link.

