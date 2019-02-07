



HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials at Hopewell Area School District say they have lifted a lockdown at the Junior High School over reports of a weapon in the building.

The school district posted an alert to their website on Thursday afternoon.

According to the district, the internal lockdown was put in place until a full search of the building was completed.

District officials say a BB gun was found after some students alerted school staff about concerns that a classmate brought a weapon into the school.

The full alert reads:

“Earlier today students shared concerns that a fellow student had brought a weapon to school. The weapon was a BB gun. We immediately went into internal lock down. This weapon was located by school personnel during the lock down. At this time students will now be resuming the remaining part of the school day. Our students were extremely cooperative during this process. As always student safety is our chief concern. We are very proud that when our students saw something they said something and allowed us to keep everyone safe.”

Officials are thanking the students for their cooperation.

