PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s Humane Animal Rescue is offering a reward for information on a severely injured dog that had to be euthanized.

Bruce was found in McGonigle Park on Monday and brought to Humane Animal Rescue’s East End shelter before being transferred to the Pittsburgh Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Center.

The dog’s snout and face were severely disfigured, and his body was in poor condition.

(Source: Humane Animal Rescue)

Veterinarians determined that because of the extent of Bruce’s injuries, he would have to undergo multiple reconstructive surgeries, and if he even survived the surgeries, he would have a low quality of life. The decision was made to humanely euthanize the dog on Tuesday.

Humane Animal Rescue says they have been overwhelmed by the amount of support shown for Bruce and, thanks to the generosity of donors, they are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person or people responsible for Bruce’s injuries.

Anyone who has information about Bruce is asked to call the Humane Animal Rescue’s Humane Investigations Department at (412) 345-7300 x245 or email them at Investigations@HumaneAnimalRescue.org.

For more information, visit humaneanimalrescue.org/humane-investigations.

