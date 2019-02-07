Filed Under:Irwin, Local TV, Ross Guidotti, United States Postal Service, Westmoreland County


IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A mail carrier is in the hospital after crashing a mail truck over a hillside, hitting the front porch of a home in Irwin.

The crash happened after 10 a.m. on Main Street.

The letter carrier apparent suffered some sort of medical condition, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

(Photo Credit: Ross Guidotti/KDKA)

The mail truck rolled over a hillside, and then slammed into a porch before stopping in a grassy area.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

No one was in the home at the time of the crash.

(Photo Credit: Ross Guidotti/KDKA)

Main Street has been shut down while crews clear the scene.

