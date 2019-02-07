



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few former pro athletes took the ice for a charitable cause, including former Pittsburgh Steeler Brett Keisel.

During the 11th WDVE Radiothon, Keisel challenged former Pittsburgh Penguin Colby Armstrong in a friendly competition to see who could raise more money for Children’s Hospital. Armstrong came up with more money, so Keisel was forced to throw on the skates and go through some hockey skills and drills.

What happens when beard meets ice? #99, Brettzky. Join @armdog and @bkeisel99 in raising money for @ChildrensPgh by entering to win their signed sticks and jerseys: https://t.co/piLSHAM8B4 pic.twitter.com/xtOVa3wvsd — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 7, 2019

Former Steelers kicker Shaun Suisham took part in the on-ice events as well.

Even Penguins owner Mario Lemieux was impressed with Keisel’s ability on the ice!

Not everyone can be a hockey player, but @bkeisel99 looked pretty smooth on skates! Check out the video from the Keisel/Armstrong Challenge to benefit @ChildrensPgh! pic.twitter.com/zenJX35d4X — Mario Lemieux (@MarioLemieuxFdn) February 7, 2019

Fans can enter fort a chance to win signed memorabilia from the session. Different donation levels can put you in the running for a signed hockey stick or jersey.