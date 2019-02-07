



ATLANTA (KDKA) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly murdered his mother in Georgia.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Richard V. Merritt, a disbarred attorney, had been convicted of stealing money from clients and elder abuse and was sentenced to 30 years in jail.

Merritt was being monitored via an ankle monitor and was scheduled to surrender on Feb. 1.

On Feb. 2, Merritt’s elderly mother was found dead. Authorities say she had been violently killed. Merritt’s vehicle was found at the scene and Merritt’s mother’s vehicle was missing.

The U.S. Marshals Service believes Merritt removed his ankle monitor, murdered his mother and fled.

Officials say Merritt may be driving a 2009 silver Lexus RX350 with a Georgia license plate reading CBV-6004. They believe Merritt may have shaved his head or otherwise changed his appearance.

Merritt should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Merritt should not try to engage him and should contact law enforcement immediately.

For further information, call the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force at (770) 508-2500.

Anyone with tips related to this incident should call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.