SLIPPERY ROCK (KDKA) — State Police in Butler County are looking for a missing man who is consider to be endangered.

According to state police, Christopher Dublin of Slippery Rock was last seen on Monday, Feb. 4 around 1 p.m.

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

Officials say his vehicle was found at Branchton Road and Route 308 in Butler County.

Dublin is considered endangered.

Anyone with information on Dublin’s whereabouts is asked to call State Police at 724-284-8100.

