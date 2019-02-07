



SLIPPERY ROCK (KDKA) — State Police in Butler County are looking for a missing man who is consider to be endangered.

According to state police, Christopher Dublin of Slippery Rock was last seen on Monday, Feb. 4 around 1 p.m.

Officials say his vehicle was found at Branchton Road and Route 308 in Butler County.

Dublin is considered endangered.

Christopher Dublin of Slippery Rock, Butler Co, PA is entered as missing and endangered. Last seen on 2/4/19 at approx. 1:00 PM. His vehicle has been located near Branchton Rd and Rt 308 in Butler Co. Please contact the PA State Police at 724-284-8100 with information. pic.twitter.com/knCoT6sDJk — Troop D PIO (@PSPTroopDPIO) February 7, 2019

Anyone with information on Dublin’s whereabouts is asked to call State Police at 724-284-8100.

