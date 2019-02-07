



— A lot goes into choosing a pizza — even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious — particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Pittsburgh boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture — or to call — on National Pizza Day.

1. Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

Topping the list is Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room. Located at 139 Seventh St. in Central Business District, the bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated pizza spot in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 587 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fiori’s Pizzaria

Next up is Brookline’s Fiori’s Pizzaria, situated at 103 Capital Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 307 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sienna Mercato

Central Business District’s Sienna Mercato, located at 942 Penn Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 768 reviews.

4. Winghart’s Burger & Whiskey Bar

Winghart’s Burger & Whiskey Bar, a whiskey bar that offers burgers and pizza in Central Business District, is another go-to, with four stars out of 520 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5 Market Square to see for yourself.

5. Pizza Taglio

Finally, over in East Liberty, check out Pizza Taglio, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 140 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, at 126 S. Highland Ave.