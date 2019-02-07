



PENN HILLS (KDKA) — One woman is in custody following an overnight police chase through several neighborhoods in Pittsburgh.

The incident began around 1:30 a.m. near the East Hills Shopping Center on Robinson Boulevard in Penn Hills as a possible armed carjacking.

Police then began looking for the vehicle involved, a gray Ford Escape.

After a chase through several Pittsburgh neighborhoods, police used spike strips to disable the vehicle on Broad Street and N. Atlantic Avenue in Garfield.

The driver ran, but was captured a short time later.

No one was injured.

KDKA is working to learn if the woman will face charges.

