Filed Under:Allegheny County, Carjacking, Local TV, Penn Hills, Pittsburgh Police, Police Chase


PENN HILLS (KDKA) — One woman is in custody following an overnight police chase through several neighborhoods in Pittsburgh.

The incident began around 1:30 a.m. near the East Hills Shopping Center on Robinson Boulevard in Penn Hills as a possible armed carjacking.

Police then began looking for the vehicle involved, a gray Ford Escape.

After a chase through several Pittsburgh neighborhoods, police used spike strips to disable the vehicle on Broad Street and N. Atlantic Avenue in Garfield.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The driver ran, but was captured a short time later.

No one was injured.

KDKA is working to learn if the woman will face charges.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

