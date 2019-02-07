Filed Under:Jewish Federation Of Greater Pittsburgh, Local TV, Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh is hosting an evening with “The Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik.

The event will take place Saturday from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bialik, who plays Amy on the CBS sitcom, will discuss her life in Hollywood, her career as a neuroscientist and her commitment to the Jewish community.

The Jewish Federation says the event is for adults between the ages of 22 and 45 who have made a minimum commitment of $36 to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh’s 2019 Community Campaign.

For more details and to register for the event, visit jewishpgh.org/event/mayim-bialik.

