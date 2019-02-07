



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh eateries have landed spots on a list of America’s most romantic restaurants.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the restaurant reservation website OpenTable has released a list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America.

The restaurants were selected based on diner reviews collected between Dec. 1, 2017, and Nov. 30, 2018.

Two restaurants in Mt. Washington made the list: Altius and Monterey Bay Fish Grotto.

Four other Pennsylvania restaurants and nine Ohio restaurants also landed spots on the list.

To view the full list, visit opentable.com/lists/most-romantic-restaurants-2019.

Both Altius and Monterey Bay Fish Grotto also named two of the the most scenic restaurants in America in 2018.