  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Altius, Local TV, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, OpenTable, Pittsburgh


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh eateries have landed spots on a list of America’s most romantic restaurants.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the restaurant reservation website OpenTable has released a list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America.

The restaurants were selected based on diner reviews collected between Dec. 1, 2017, and Nov. 30, 2018.

Two restaurants in Mt. Washington made the list: Altius and Monterey Bay Fish Grotto.

Four other Pennsylvania restaurants and nine Ohio restaurants also landed spots on the list.

To view the full list, visit opentable.com/lists/most-romantic-restaurants-2019.

Both Altius and Monterey Bay Fish Grotto also named two of the the most scenic restaurants in America in 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s