



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More rain is on the way after a night and morning of thick fog and limited visibility across the Pittsburgh region.

The National Weather Service extended the Dense Fog Advisory for much of Western Pennsylvania through 10 a.m. Thursday, as it slowed down traffic in place for the morning commute.

“When it comes to the rain, more is expected today, and we have this warm surge on top of a saturated ground, that’s the main reason we’re seeing this fog,” said KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley. “Generally, this set-up is where you see some of the thickest fog that you’re going to get, and we are seeing that this morning.”

On Wednesday, just over a half an inch of rain fell on the Pittsburgh area.

Another round is heading in today, and expected to start later in the afternoon. Until then, skies will remain cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. The rain is expected to wrap up around 5 a.m. Friday, and temperatures beginning to go down.

With all rain falling on the area, flood concerns are rising.

In the city, the Pittsburgh Public Parking Authority is shutting down the Mon Wharf on Friday. There is parking available today, but no one is allowed to park along the lower planter wall.

Also, all vehicles must be removed from the lot by 7 p.m.

“Because of all the rain that we’ve seen, we are going to have some issues at The Point, including the Mon Wharf will be closed on Friday, and restrictions for today because of the rising water on the Ohio [River],” Smiley said.

Some flooding is also expected along the Riverwalk on the North Shore on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, a Flood Watch has been issued for Greene and Washington counties.

“Washington and Greene counties will be under a Flood Watch, meaning that we’re going to be watching very closely how much rain they get, and we could, if we start to see some flooding issues in low-lying areas, issue a flood warning for those communities,” Smiley said.

As for the weekend, Saturday is looking dry, but more rain is expected on Sunday.

