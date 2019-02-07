Comments
PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) — Crews have been called to the scene of an early morning crash involving a school bus in Plum Borough.
The crash happened along Ross Hollow Road at Rustic Ridge Drive.
UPDATE: Good news—no kids were on this school bus that was involved in an accident in Plum on Ross Hollow Rd. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/sZkVwAbDLG
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) February 7, 2019
The bus went around a bend too fast, slid off the road and then ran into a wall.
No students were on the bus at the time of the crash; however, one person suffered a minor injury.
