



PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) — Crews have been called to the scene of an early morning crash involving a school bus in Plum Borough.

The crash happened along Ross Hollow Road at Rustic Ridge Drive.

The bus went around a bend too fast, slid off the road and then ran into a wall.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash; however, one person suffered a minor injury.

