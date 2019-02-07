



SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) — Sharon Police say a man has been arrested after a child was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officers were sent to the Willow Village Apartments on Sterling Avenue just before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 30, for a medical call for a child.

The child was sent to a local medical facility by ambulance for treatment.

Police learned the child’s injuries were serious and not accidental.

According to CBS affiliate WKBN, the girl had bleeding on her brain, two skull fractures, a fracture to her vertebrae and a broken arm.

As a result of their investigation, Sharon Police arrested Kevan Radcliffe on Feb. 1 and charged him with aggravated assault.

WKBN says Radcliffe told police he has “outbursts” and said he has hit the girl in the face and spanked her in the past.

Radcliffe was sent to the Mercer County Jail.

The child was last reported to be in stable condition.

The Sharon Police Department is being assisted by the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office and Mercer County Children and Youth.