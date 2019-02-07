



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a chance that the Pittsburgh Steelers will use the transition tag on Le’Veon Bell, but the team has no intentions of bringing him back.

Instead, the team will use the tag to attempt to get some compensation for the loss of the running back by the way of draft picks.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers insider Gerry Dulac first reported the information Thursday afternoon.

According to Dulac, the team is tired of dealing with the contract dispute that has carried over the last couple of years. Pittsburgh apparently does not want to sign Bell long term or sign him at all.

Instead, the Steelers would place the tag on Bell with the hope that another team would want the back, then Pittsburgh would sign and immediately trade Bell in the same day.

One thing’s clear after talking with several people around NFL: Le’Veon Bell would need to sign a transition tag in order to facilitate sign-and-trade. That would require one heckuva wink-wink deal — Bell would be giving up all his rights to the Steelers.

The transition tag can’t be placed on a player until February 19th, and teams have until March 5th to do so.

Dulac’s entire article can be read on the Post-Gazette website.