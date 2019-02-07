  • KDKA TVOn Air

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Police are investigating a shooting in Wilkinsburg that left a teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification at approximately 7:30 p.m. on the 2200-block of Wilner Drive and another then another on the 2000-block of Frankella Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene, they did not find any victims. Authorities say they did, however, find a potential crime scene in East Hills Park.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., Wilkinsburg Police Department responded to a call of a male shooting victim on Laketon Road. According to officials, a 15-year-old male was taken to the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to his hand and foot.

Authorities say the male was in stable condition.

