Filed Under:Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers, USA Football National Conference


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NFL season may be over, but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is preparing to discuss football with over 1,000 coaches and administrators from around the country.

Tomlin has been named the guest speaker at the 2019 USA Football National Conference in Orlando Florida.

“We are thrilled to add @steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin to our #USAFootball19 speaker lineup! Our National Conference takes place February 22-24 in Orlando, FL! REGISTER to hear from Coach Tomlin and many more of the best football minds in the country: https://bit.ly/2iOuMiw&#8221;

Coach takes the podium on Saturday February 23rd, day two of the three-day event.

The national conference is a chance for coaches and administrators to network in the football community as well as giving people the chance to take their professional development to the next level.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s