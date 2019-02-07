



WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A Washington County man has been found guilty in connection to an attempted homicide and kidnapping.

Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone says 28-year-old Keith Anthony Rosario, also known as “Sin,” abducted a man on Sept. 5, 2017.

Rosario drove the man to a remote location in South Franklin Township and shot the man in the back of the head, but Rosario’s gun jammed. The victim dove into a nearby lake to escape.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the area after someone called to report they heard a gunshot and someone screaming for help.

The victim was sent to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a gunshot wound to the neck at the base of the skull. When they performed an x-ray, they found a bullet in the victim’s neck.

Vittone announced Thursday that Rosario was found guilty of attempted homicide, kidnapping, aggravated assault and conspiracy.

Rosario’s bail was revoked and he was remanded back into custody at the Washington County Correctional Facility.

Sentencing has been scheduled for May.