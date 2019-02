PITTSBURGH (CBS) – Wells Fargo is reporting a nationwide outage on its website and mobile app.

The company tweeted Thursday morning to apologize to customers who may be experiencing an issue.

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019

No word on when the issue will be resolved.

My card acting funny, can’t get access to the app, and customer service doesn’t seem to be answering the phone. What’s going on #WellsFargo?? It’s too early for this nonsense! — Austin⚡️ (@austin3000__) February 7, 2019

@WellsFargo Are you guys having some problems today?? Online banking seems to be having an outage. Along with mobile. — Dudepie (@Dudepie85) February 7, 2019

@WellsFargo how about telling your customers when there is an outage. Debit cards, online banking, text banking, mobile app. None working. — kerry (@americanestdude) February 7, 2019

@Ask_WellsFargo everything is down. Called 800# and spoke to Michelle. It seems that she has been dealing with some really angry customers, so she answered my call with a hilarious ready speech about how WF is well aware of the issue. I’m dying & no longer angry. #thanksMichelle — 🇬🇹Tired, just tired 🇵🇷 (@Carajoboricua) February 7, 2019

This is the second time this month Wells Fargo customers have experienced issues. On Feb. 1, the company also reported an outage.