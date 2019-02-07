  • KDKA TVOn Air

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — The name of a former West Virginia Roman Catholic bishop at the center of a sexual assault investigation has been removed from a high school gymnasium.

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reports the Wheeling Central Catholic High School’s board of directors recently voted to remove Michael J. Bransfield’s name, which had been placed on the gym last spring.

Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston delegate for administrative affairs Bryan Minor says Archibishop William E. Lori accepted the board’s decision.

Lori was appointed to oversee the diocese after Pope Francis accepted Bransfield’s resignation in September and authorized an investigation into allegations he sexually harassed adults.

Bransfield’s name also has been removed from a care center at Wheeling Hospital after being been placed there in July.

