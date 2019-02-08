  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rising rivers and expected flooding has already shut down the Mon Wharf parking lot, now it has done the same to the 10th Street Bypass.

PennDOT says they have closed the busy roadway from I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge to Fort Duquesne Boulevard in both directions because of anticipated flooding.

All traffic is now being detoured around the area.

PennDOT says drivers on I-279 should use the ramps to Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

In addition, the ramps from northbound and southbound I-279 to the 10th Street Bypass have been closed, PennDOT says.

The Mon Wharf parking lot has also been closed down for the weekend due to the high waters.

Pittsburgh Public Works has also closed the rivewalks on the North Shore and at Point State Park as water covers them as well. They are asking the public to “please obey the barricades.”

