



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Even though Pittsburgh is the best football city for fans, the Steelers twitter account is ranked 10th out of the 32 teams.

The website Complex released its yearly ranking for NFL twitters, giving an explanation as to where each team falls on the list.

According to Complex, Pittsburgh’s account provided funny commentary during the games, while also poking fun at players like Ben Roethlisberger and implementing GIFs often.

“While you’re here, we ranked all 32 NFL Twitter accounts 🏈”

While you're here, we ranked all 32 NFL Twitter accounts 🏈 You agree with your teams ranking? https://t.co/LhcNKMS4Ldpic.twitter.com/kyA54f96Wi — Complex (@Complex) February 5, 2019

The Los Angeles Chargers were the best ranked account, while the San Francisco 49ers came in last. The Patriots account finished in 12th place. The Steelers Twitter account was the best in the AFC North as well, with the Browns ranked 17th, Bengals 21st and Ravens 22nd.