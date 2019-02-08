  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny River, Armstrong County, Fayette County, Ice Jams, Lisa Washington, Local TV, Meghan Schiller


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The fast-changing weather conditions caused problems in many parts of the area Friday morning.

Residents who live along the Allegheny River in Armstrong County are dealing with flooding.

That’s because ice along the river is jamming, and is so heavy it’s even coming up into yards.

It’s happening along Rimerton Road in the Village of Rimer.

The road has been closed to traffic.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller Reports:


 

Meanwhile, flash flooding forced the closure of some roads across the region.

In Greene County, flooding closed Muddy Creek Road. Cars had to turn around and go a different way.

Flooding was also reported in parts of Fayette County overnight. The water was rising quickly at the Brownsville Riverside Wharf Park, but it has since receded.

Back in Pittsburgh, the Public Works Department has closed the North Shore and Point State Park Riverwalks due to high waters.

The strong winds pulled down power lines along Route 56 in Indiana County, which forced the United School District to cancel classes.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s