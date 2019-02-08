



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The fast-changing weather conditions caused problems in many parts of the area Friday morning.

Residents who live along the Allegheny River in Armstrong County are dealing with flooding.

You know it’s cold when… the Allegheny River is a pile of ice chunks. This is the ice jam on the river in Armstrong Co. #KDKA #livewithlisa #icy pic.twitter.com/b9cQutGq4o — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) February 8, 2019

That’s because ice along the river is jamming, and is so heavy it’s even coming up into yards.

It’s happening along Rimerton Road in the Village of Rimer.

The road has been closed to traffic.

Meanwhile, flash flooding forced the closure of some roads across the region.

In Greene County, flooding closed Muddy Creek Road. Cars had to turn around and go a different way.

#NEW: We just arrived at Muddy Creek Road off of East Roy Furman Highway in Greene County. Cars are turning around to go another way @KDKA pic.twitter.com/iMTPuQPadL — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) February 8, 2019

Flooding was also reported in parts of Fayette County overnight. The water was rising quickly at the Brownsville Riverside Wharf Park, but it has since receded.

The water receded since we last stopped by this spot in #Brownsville at 5. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/UmCFj1S3dy — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) February 8, 2019

Back in Pittsburgh, the Public Works Department has closed the North Shore and Point State Park Riverwalks due to high waters.

There’s a bit more water than needed at #Pittsburgh’s Water Steps this morning. @CityPGH’s North Shore & Point State Park riverwalks are closed this morning due to flooding. Please obey all posted barricades. pic.twitter.com/DhYs7ylrGu — Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) February 8, 2019

The strong winds pulled down power lines along Route 56 in Indiana County, which forced the United School District to cancel classes.

