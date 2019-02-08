



CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Humane officials are investigating after a small dog was found neglected and abandoned in Beaver County.

The Beaver County Humane Society is now caring for the animal.

According to shelter officials, the Yorkie Terrier mix was found in a wooded area off of Old Brodhead Road earlier this week.

BCHS Executive Director Susan Salyards said in a press release, “This dog was dumped in an inexcusable condition and was in a tremendous amount of pain.”

The dog was taken to VCA Five Points Veterinary Hospital to be X-rayed and treated for a possible foot injury.

It took two hours for staff members to shave off the pup’s matted fur.

Underneath, they found one of its paws to be severely infected, and “rotted away.” Officials say they believe all the matted fur may have cut off circulation to the foot.

The dog ended up losing that paw, but despite all that, officials say he is on the road to recovery.

Salyards said in the release, “It would have taken months for this poor soul to have become this matted. It is heartbreaking for all our staff to see such a sad case; this unfortunate dog has been in pain and suffering for some time.”

The BCHS’s humane officer is now trying to find the person or people who abandoned the dog.

If convicted, they could face two years in prison and a hefty fine of up to $5,000.