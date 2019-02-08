



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh may not have an Alliance of American Football team, but many former players are set to begin the inaugural season Saturday.

The AAF is a new professional football league in the United States that was put together by some respected football minds in the game. The eight-team league begins a 12-week season that starts on February 9th. The league was founded by TV and film producer Charlie Ebersol and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Polian. According to the league, players will have state-of-the-art protection on the field and ample opportunities off it. The Alliance will provide players a comprehensive bonus system, post-football career planning as well as counseling and scholarship support for postsecondary education.

The league office includes two former Steeler standouts. Troy Polamalu is the Head of Player Relations while Hines Ward is the Executive of Player Relations.

“In 48 hours, The Alliance begins! #JoinTheAlliance”

The teams are broken up into an Eastern and Western Conference. In the east, the teams include the Atlanta Legends, Birmingham Iron, Memphis Express and Orlando Apollos. The west features the Arizona Hotshots, Salt Lake Stallions, San Antonio Commanders and San Diego Fleet.

Former Steeler quarterback Mike Vick is the Atlanta Legends Offensive Coordinator. Former Pittsburgh cornerback Dorian Grant is on the Atlanta roster.

The Birmingham Iron employ six former Steelers including wide receiver L’Damian Washington, offensive lineman Larson Graham, defensive linemen Casey Sayles and Johnny Maxey, corner Jamar Summers and safety Jacob Hagen.

The Memphis Express employs quarterback Zach Mettenberger, defensive lineman Greg Gilmore and punter Brad Wing.

The Orlando Apollos hired former Pitt standout tight end Scott Orndoff, linebacker Terence Garvin and defensive lineman Giogio Newberry.

The San Antonio Commanders feature running back Trey Williams and quarterback Dustin Vaughn.

The San Diego Fleet include running back Terrell Watson, linebacker Travis Feeney and cornerback Greg Ducre.

KDKA-TV will carry the first game of the season, starting with Alliance of American Football Pregame at 8:00 p.m. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. as the San Diego Fleet battle the San Antionio Commanders from the Alamodome.

Games throughout the season will be televised on CBS, CBS Sports Network, The NFL Network, TNT and online with Bleacher Report Live.