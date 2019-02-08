



KNOXVILLE (KDKA) — A home invasion suspect and another man were hospitalized after exchanging gunfire Friday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. at a home on Moore Avenue near Grimes Avenue in Knoxville.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found multiple shell casings and a resident suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

According to the initial investigation, the resident shot at the alleged home invasion suspect multiple times. The suspect then ran to another home on Moore Avenue.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say several people were in the home at the time of the alleged home invasion.

The investigation is ongoing.

