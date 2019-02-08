  • KDKA TVOn Air

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A landslide has shut down the very busy University Boulevard in Moon Township.

According to PennDOT, the slide is in the southbound lanes.

(Photo Credit: Megan Shandel)

Crews have closed all all four lanes of the road from Route 51 to Stoops Ferry Road, right near Robert Morris University.

Traffic is being detoured around the area.

(Source: Megan Shandel)

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments
  1. Ken (@airdoc19) says:
    February 8, 2019 at 11:21 AM

    Would be nice if the video was about University Blvd and not yesterday’s accident.

