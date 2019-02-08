Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A landslide has shut down the very busy University Boulevard in Moon Township.
According to PennDOT, the slide is in the southbound lanes.
Crews have closed all all four lanes of the road from Route 51 to Stoops Ferry Road, right near Robert Morris University.
Traffic is being detoured around the area.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Would be nice if the video was about University Blvd and not yesterday’s accident.