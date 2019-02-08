  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Penn State, Pennsylvania State Police, State College


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Four Penn State students face misdemeanor liquor law violations over a football tailgating party broken up when a state police helicopter flew so low it sent tents and other items flying.

The charges filed Thursday in district court include selling alcohol without a license and providing alcohol to people under 21. The four are accused of organizing or running the tailgate party.

Video showed astonished reactions as the helicopter loomed overhead.

State police said they regretted any damage that occurred in the parking lot before the Penn State-Ohio State football game on Sept. 29.

Penn State suspended the use of helicopters to make announcements outside football games after the incident.

The pilot had apparently been trying to get low enough that the unruly crowd could hear an order to disperse.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s