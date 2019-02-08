



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Robert Bowers, who is accused of killing 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in October, will be arraigned Monday.

Officials say Bowers is scheduled to be arraigned on the 63-count Superseding Indictment returned on Jan. 29.

The arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert C. Mitchell.

Bowers was initially charged with 44 counts in the original indictment.

The indictment from Jan. 29 added 13 violations of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, along with counts of discharging a firearm during those crimes of violence.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the new charges include:

• Eleven counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death;

• Eleven counts of hate crimes resulting in death;

• Two counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury;

• Two counts of hate crimes involving an attempt to kill;

• Eight counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon, and resulting in bodily injury to public safety officers;

• Four counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury to public safety officers;

• Twenty-five counts of discharge of a firearm during these crimes of violence.

Eleven people were killed in the shooting at the synagogue, and many other worshipers were injured. Five police officers were also injured during the gunfire.

