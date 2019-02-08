  • KDKA TVOn Air

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) — A Plum Borough School Board member, who is facing criticism for a controversial, anti-Muslim posting on his Facebook page, is reportedly resigning.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, board member Brian Wisniewski is submitting his resignation. The board is set to meet Saturday morning to accept it.

In the message that has now been removed from his Facebook page, Wisniewski posted: “Does it worry anybody that we have three devout Muslims in Congress that have unlimited access to our top secret government documents?”

It was a re-post.

Brian Wisniewski, plum borough school board member anti muslim post

(Source: Facebook)

The Plum Borough superintendent released this statement earlier this week, condemning the posting:

“We have been made aware of a re-posted comment on a Board member’s personal Facebook page – this District is not affiliated with this posting in any way. We vigorously disagree with and condemn the content of the post and we do so in the strongest possible terms.”

KDKA News went to Wisniewski’s home Tuesday night to try to talk to him, but no one came to the door. We also emailed him asking for an interview, but got no response.

The PG reports that the school board is planning on advertising the vacant seat.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments
  1. Ann Wiley says:
    February 8, 2019 at 2:15 PM

    Imagine that, Plum Boro School District in the news once again!

