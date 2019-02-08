  • KDKA TV

David Lockhart III, Robert Morris University, Stalking


MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is facing charges for allegedly stalking and harassing Robert Morris University’s president.

Thirty-year-old David Lockhart III, of Carnegie, is facing multiple charges, including stalking, defiant trespassing and harassment.

According to a criminal complaint, Lockhart was exhibiting erratic behavior and allegedly threatened the welfare of the Robert Morris University campus and its president, Dr. Chris Howard.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

Lockhart allegedly sent “cryptic and incoherent” emails to various people affiliated with RMU in an attempt to meet with Howard. He also wrote posts on social media that caused concern.

The criminal complaint says Lockhart later left one of his shirts, a chess game and a disturbing note outside Howard’s office. He also showed the note to a security camera. On a different occasion, Lockhart left his cell phone and wallet outside the office.

When the Robert Morris Dean of Students, John Michalenko, called Lockhart to discuss his conduct, Lockhart said no one would let him see Howard. Lockhart then allegedly said, “People will see what I’m really… I will show the world who I really am.”

Lockhart was taken into custody on Jan. 31 in a parking lot on the Robert Morris campus and sent to the Allegheny County Jail.

