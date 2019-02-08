



ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A neighborhood was shut down as fire engulfed a home in Ross Township on Friday night.

All neighbors could do was watch and wait as a engine after engine company responded to the fire.

The home is a total loss and it appears the fire may have started in the fireplace.

Pittview Road and all the surrounding streets were blocked off and lit up with fire trucks extending as far as the eye could see.

“Down where it sits, obtaining the water supply took a little bit of time, but it seems like it got a good start. By the time I arrived, we had smoke through the roof area,” Ross Township Fire Marshal John Reubi said.

Fire hydrants were a distance from the house. Large numbers of engine companies were called to assist, as many as 20 in all with six tanker trucks responding.

Jill and Majr Lang live across the street.

“Pretty chaotic. I never seen this many fire trucks or anything,” Majr Lang said. “I looked over behind my house and I could see the sky was orange and we came over here and we saw flames pretty high up.”

All the roads were blocked off for hours. All the pair could do was hope everything would be OK.

“I feel really bad for him,” Majr Lang said.

“I smelled the smoke right away and I looked over and I saw all the smoke and the fire and we walked down and there was trees and everything on fire,” Jill said.

The roof collapsed. Fire and smoke engulfed the residence. Firefighters say the homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation.

“Initial reporting is that it possibly could be a fireplace situation,” Reubi said. “He tried to extinguish the fire around the fireplace area and when the smoke got too bad, he came out.”

One firefighter said a few firefighters were also treated for chest pains. Everyone said it was extremely chaotic with so many engine companies responding to this fire.

The fire went to three alarms and the fire marshal says they will continue to investigate. The homeowner lived alone and is OK, but he has lost everything.