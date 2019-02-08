Filed Under:Local TV, Travis Moore, Unlawful Restraint, Wilkinsburg


WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A man was arrested early Friday morning in connection to a possible kidnapping in Wilkinsburg.

Pittsburgh Police officers were sent to a home on Cypress Street near Gross Street for a report that a male suspect was taking a female victim into a residence.

When officers arrived at the scene, they met with witnesses who said they saw the suspect drag the victim into the home.

Officers tried to make contact with the residents, but no one responded. Officers then forced the door open and found the male suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Travis Moore, and the female victim.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

Police say the victim had bruising and injuries possibly connected to the kidnapping.

Moore was arrested and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. The victim was taken back to her home.

The investigation is ongoing.

