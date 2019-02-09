



— Looking to explore the best florists around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top florists in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for florists.

1. Jim Ludwig’s Blumengarten Florist

Topping the list is Jim Ludwig’s Blumengarten Florist. Located at 2650 Penn Ave. in Strip District, the florist is the highest rated florist in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp.

2. 4121 Main

Next up is Bloomfield’s 4121 Main, situated at 4121 Main St. With 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp, the florist, which offers coffee and tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Farmer’s Daughter Flowers

East Allegheny’s The Farmer’s Daughter Flowers, located at 431 E. Ohio St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the florist 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews.

4. Alex’s East End Floral Shoppe

Alex’s East End Floral Shoppe, a florist and floral designer spot in Shadyside, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 27 Yelp reviews. Head over to 236 Shady Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Gidas Flowers

Over in Oakland, check out Gidas Flowers, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp. You can find the florist, chocolatier and shop and floral designer spot at 3719 Forbes Ave.