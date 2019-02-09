



BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Bethel Park Police want to warn residents after items were stolen from vehicles in the area.

The thefts happened between Wednesday and Friday near Graeser Avenue, Strathmore Lane and Church Road.

According to police, victims have reported missing money and property, including firearms.

Police did not say if the vehicles were locked or unlocked.

Anyone who lives in the area and has a security camera is asked to check their surveillance footage and contact police at (412) 833-2000 with any relevant information.