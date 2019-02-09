  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:30 PMFriends
    8:00 PMAlliance of American Football Pre Game
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bethel Park, Local TV, Theft, Vehicle Break-Ins


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Bethel Park Police want to warn residents after items were stolen from vehicles in the area.

The thefts happened between Wednesday and Friday near Graeser Avenue, Strathmore Lane and Church Road.

According to police, victims have reported missing money and property, including firearms.

Police did not say if the vehicles were locked or unlocked.

Anyone who lives in the area and has a security camera is asked to check their surveillance footage and contact police at (412) 833-2000 with any relevant information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s