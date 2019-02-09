  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMAlliance of American Football
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    01:35 AMPerson of Interest
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Central Connecticut Blue Devils, College Basketball, RMU, Robert Morris Colonials, Robert Morris University


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) – Tyler Kohl had 23 points as Central Connecticut beat Robert Morris 77-68 on Saturday.

Kohl also had seven turnovers but only five assists.

Joe Hugley had 15 points and seven rebounds for Central Connecticut (11-14, 5-7 Northeast Conference). Ian Krishnan added 14 points. Deion Bute had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the visiting team.

Malik Petteway had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Colonials (13-12, 8-4). Josh Williams added 12 points. Dante Treacy had 10 points.

The Blue Devils evened the season series against the Colonials with the win. Robert Morris defeated Central Connecticut 70-59 on Jan. 21. Central Connecticut matches up against Wagner on the road on Thursday. Robert Morris plays Mount St. Mary’s on the road on Thursday.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s