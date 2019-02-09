  • KDKA TV

Filed Under:Dog Shot, Fayette County, Local TV, North Union Township


NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Fayette County man was arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting and killing a dog that tried to bite him.

State Police say patrol members were sent to a home on Yauger Hollow Road near Butlers Lane in North Union Township for a report of animal cruelty.

Through their investigation, police learned that 26-year-old Dylan Wayne Wilfong, of Lemont Furnace, had two boxer-pit bull mixes that were being very aggressive and fighting with each other.

According to police, Wilfong separated the dogs and took one outside with the intention of chaining it up. The dog tried to bite Wilfong several times, so Wilfong allegedly dragged the dog to the back of the home and shot it three times with a pistol, killing the dog.

Police say he shot the dog in front of his neighbors.

Upon further investigation, police found that the firearm Wilfong used to shoot the dog was a movie prop gun that had been converted into a working firearm. The serial number of the weapon had been painted over and obliterated.

Wilfong was taken into custody and arraigned. He’s facing multiple charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals and weapons charges for allegedly obliterating the serial number.

