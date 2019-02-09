  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security issued a flood advisory along the Ohio River in Allegheny County on Saturday morning.

The reason for the advisory is the river was at about 22 feet on Saturday at 10 a.m., which is above the action stage. The flood stage is at 25 feet.

The advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The advisory is concerning because there could be more snow entering the area Sunday night into early Monday. Rain is also expected early in the week, which could exacerbate the issue.

Also, water has flooded and frozen over on the 10th Street Bypass, which been closed since last week due to flooding on the Allegheny River.

Photo Credit: Dennis Lane: KDKA Photojournalist

Armstrong County Emergency Management confirmed most of the ice jam in the Allegheny River from Friday has moved out of the area, which means what is left of it is potentially headed toward Allegheny County, as well.

Photo Credit: Jeff Roupe: KDKA Photojournalist

Also, after the Parkway East “bathtub” closed Friday night due to flooding, PennDOT announced Saturday just after 6 a.m. that the area reopened to traffic.

