



ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a woman was killed when high winds tipped a temporary shed on top of her outside a Pennsylvania workplace.

The Altoona fire department and Blair County coroner say 47-year-old Tammy Hockenberry was smoking outside Blair Companies Millwork and Fixtures at about 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the wooden structure that served as a smokers hut and under which she and a male co-worker were standing was hit by a gust of wind and toppled onto them.

Coroner Patricia Ross said Hockenberry, who worked in the awning fabrication area, died of blunt force trauma. The man was in stable condition at UPMC Altoona with leg and ankle injuries.

Blair Companies said it was “devastated” and described Hockenberry as “always positive, friendly and willing to help in any way.”

