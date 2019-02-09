



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Multiple suspects fired shots at police in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhood late Friday night, and a SWAT situation was active into Saturday morning.

The incident occurred after officers attempted to stop a car on Broadhead Fording Road near Prospect Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to police, two people in the car got out, fired shots at the officers and ran off.

No officers were hit, and they pursued the suspects on foot as the vehicle drove away. No shots were fired by police.

According to the police, they believed the suspects ran into a home on the 400 block of Prospect Avenue. SWAT was called to the house and a perimeter was established. Police then located the vehicle at a home on the 1500 block of Clarkton Street and SWAT also responded to that location.

SWAT cleared the house on Prospect Avenue and found no suspects.

Numerous suspects were located inside the house on Clarkton Street and taken in for questioning.

