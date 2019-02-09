  • KDKA TV

MILLVALE (KDKA) — Millvale Borough Police are trying to identify the suspects in a series of thefts.

In a Facebook post, police said that they have been receiving numerous calls about unlocked vehicles being rummaged through.

Police obtained photos and videos of the suspects and ask anyone who recognizes them or has any information on the incident to call 911.

Millvale Borough Police also said in some cases, high value items that had been left in the vehicles were not stolen.

Police believe the suspects are looking for spare keys in an attempt to steal the vehicles.

