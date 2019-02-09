



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After the Parkway East “bathtub” closed Friday night due to flooding, PennDOT announced Saturday just after 6 a.m. that the area reopened to traffic.

Also, PennDOT announced the southbound I-279 ramp from the Fort Duquesne Bridge to eastbound I-376 reopened to traffic.

The bathtub section closed to traffic just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday after initially being scheduled to close at 11 p.m. after water levels rose faster than anticipated.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.