  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    01:35 AMPerson of Interest
    02:35 AMMade in Hollywood
    03:05 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    03:35 AMThe American Athlete
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Indiana County, Local TV, White Township


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman was killed in a head-on crash in Indiana County on Saturday morning.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Route 286 Highway East near Abbey Road in White Township.

According to the Indiana County coroner, 55-year-old Christine Pierce, of Indiana, Pa., was traveling eastbound when, for unknown reasons, she crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on.

Pierce suffered fatal injuries. The cause and manner of death are pending.

It is unknown if anyone in the other vehicle was injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s