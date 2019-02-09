



WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman was killed in a head-on crash in Indiana County on Saturday morning.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Route 286 Highway East near Abbey Road in White Township.

According to the Indiana County coroner, 55-year-old Christine Pierce, of Indiana, Pa., was traveling eastbound when, for unknown reasons, she crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on.

Pierce suffered fatal injuries. The cause and manner of death are pending.

It is unknown if anyone in the other vehicle was injured.