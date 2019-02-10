



NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — North Huntingdon Township Police say their second day of searching for a body that was reportedly spotted in a creek was unsuccessful.

The search began Saturday afternoon after a man spotted what he believed to be a body in Brush Creek off of Route 993.

North Huntingdon Police Chief Robert Rizzo said the creek was running high and fast and by the time his officers arrived on the scene, there was no body in the area.

Police, fire departments and other crews searched on foot and by boat on Saturday, but were unable to locate a body.

The search resumed Sunday morning with rescue boats, dive teams, aerial coverage and a cadaver dog.

Rizzo said their efforts were again unsuccessful.

Further recovery efforts are being scheduled.

Rizzo said Saturday that he believed the report is credible.

“I was personally with the gentleman, and he was shaken and upset, and he had his young son there, and he truly believes what he saw, so I do believe it’s credible,” he said.