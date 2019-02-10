  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMKD/PG Sunday Edition
    12:00 PMCBS Sports Special
    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carlisle, Homicide, Kyle Yorlets, Local TV, Nashville, Walmart


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CBS NEWS) – Five juveniles are charged with criminal homicide in the shooting a 24-year-old Nashville musician, according to police. The musician, Kyle Yorlets, was shot outside his home on Thursday afternoon, police said Friday in a statement.

Yorlets, a Carlise, Pa. native, is a mamber of the Caverton musical group that was founded in 2014. According to the groups Facebook page, Yorlets contributed vocals and guitar to the group.

The five minors — three girls and two boys — range in age from 12 to 16. They were arrested at a Walmart in Nashville.

“The investigation shows that the five were in a stolen Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck in the alley that runs behind Yorlets’ home when they spotted him outside,” police said. “The juveniles interacted with Yorlets, took his wallet, and ultimately demanded that he surrender the keys to his vehicle. It is believed that he was fatally shot after he refused.”

Police said a gun was recovered.

CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF reports that Yorlets belonged to a local band called Carverton.

“We are in a state of shock and are having to grasp the reality that is now in front of us,” the band said in a Facebook post.

“We will never forget Kyle, and though he is gone too soon his legacy is here to stay,” the band said.

Comments
  1. Robert Blackthorne says:
    February 10, 2019 at 7:51 AM

    5 more future liberal democrats who won’t be voting for some marxist……

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s