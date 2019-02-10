  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow started falling across the Pittsburgh area Sunday afternoon and icy road conditions soon followed.

Allegheny County officials began to report road closures due to icy conditions around 5:30 p.m.

Closures include:

  • Glenbury Street between Transport Street and Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Route 51)
  • Maytide Street between Biscayne Drive and Brownsville Road
  • S. Negley Avenue between Fair Oaks Street and 5th Avenue
  • Potomac Avenue between Crosby Avenue and Banksville Road

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dave Colabine)

A police officer was stationed at P.J. McArdle Roadway and Arlington Avenue, where cars were sliding.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Works planned to send crews out around 6 p.m. Forty-eight trucks are being deployed overnight through Monday morning’s rush hour.

