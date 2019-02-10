



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow started falling across the Pittsburgh area Sunday afternoon and icy road conditions soon followed.

Allegheny County officials began to report road closures due to icy conditions around 5:30 p.m.

Closures include:

Glenbury Street between Transport Street and Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Route 51)

Maytide Street between Biscayne Drive and Brownsville Road

S. Negley Avenue between Fair Oaks Street and 5th Avenue

Potomac Avenue between Crosby Avenue and Banksville Road

A police officer was stationed at P.J. McArdle Roadway and Arlington Avenue, where cars were sliding.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Works planned to send crews out around 6 p.m. Forty-eight trucks are being deployed overnight through Monday morning’s rush hour.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.