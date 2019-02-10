Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WEATHER LINKS:
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow started falling across the Pittsburgh area Sunday afternoon and icy road conditions soon followed.
Allegheny County officials began to report road closures due to icy conditions around 5:30 p.m.
Closures include:
- Glenbury Street between Transport Street and Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Route 51)
- Maytide Street between Biscayne Drive and Brownsville Road
- S. Negley Avenue between Fair Oaks Street and 5th Avenue
- Potomac Avenue between Crosby Avenue and Banksville Road
A police officer was stationed at P.J. McArdle Roadway and Arlington Avenue, where cars were sliding.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
The Pittsburgh Department of Public Works planned to send crews out around 6 p.m. Forty-eight trucks are being deployed overnight through Monday morning’s rush hour.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.